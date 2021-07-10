La Crosse Post 52 clobbers West Salem in legion baseball face-off

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a beautiful day for baseball as La Crosse Legion Post 52 took on West Salem in Onalaska's legion baseball tournament.

Post 52 took no time getting things started. In the first inning, Brandon Statdler hit the fence will a ball sent deep into right field. It didn't go over, but it was enough to send two runners home.

La Crosse kept the hits going with another that shot straight past second base. One more runner got home, and many more followed him.

In the inning that just would not end, Statdler was up to bat once again. Those in attendance may have felt a little bit of deja vu as Statdler hit the fence once more almost in the exact same spot as before. As fate would have it, the hit sent another two runners past home plate. Post 52 ended the inning with 13 runs, with 4 RBIs for Statdler.

West Salem held Post 52 to a pretty tight game for the next few innings, but it would not be enough.

Post 52 took home the win in five innings, with a brutal final score of 15-1