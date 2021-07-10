La Crosse Post 52 come back against the Northstars

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - It was a battle of the La Crosse legions as Post 52 took on the Northstars in Onalaska's legion baseball tournament.

The Northstars started out strong. In the third inning, Gabe Ketchee sent the ball straight at the pitcher and runner Keegan Streeck got caught in between third and home. After a short back and forth, Streeck was able slide into home for a run.

Neither team scored any more runs until the seventh. Post 52's Austin Balletta finally got the bats going with a hit that scooted straight past the right fielder. This was enough to send two runners home, tying up the game at 2.

Then, soon after, Riley Klar continued the hot streak with a shot that went right beyond the Northstars shortstop, gaining another run for Post 52.

Post 52 closed things up with a quick half inning, and with that they had taken the game. Post 52 with an incredible comeback, wins the game; final score, 6-2.