Lawmaker wants Evers to commit $500 million toward police hiring

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Joe Sanfelippo (R-New Berlin) said this week Gov. Tony Evers should use nearly a quarter of the state's federal pandemic aid to hire more police officers.

Sanfelippo, whose district is in the western Milwaukee suburbs, said he wanted Evers to distribute $500 million to Wisconsin's largest cities for the purposes of beefing up their police rosters; the state is set to receive about $2.5 billion under the American Rescue Plan Act.

The GOP lawmaker's call comes as Madison police officials note recent increases in some areas of crime, including sharp increases last year in shots fired incidents and stolen car reports.

In 2020, Milwaukee set a new record for homicides in a year; so far this year, homicides in the state's biggest city are ahead of the 2020 pace, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's tracker.

"I think the responsibility lies primarily with local elected officials who have all been on this 'defund the police' movement," Sanfelippo said. "They're not putting in and dedicating the proper resources that are required in order to keep the public safe."

Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said if Republicans are concerned about police staffing, they have only themselves to blame because they've refused to increase shared revenue, the money the state distributes to counties and cities.

"When we're talking about cuts to essential local services, whether it's police or fire or garbage collection or road maintenance, it's the Republicans who are really to blame for creating that scarcity," Roys said.

Sanfelippo countered that with the money local governments are getting themselves through three rounds of federal pandemic relief, they should have enough of a boost to hire more officers.

"To come back and say 'we just don't have the money to do it,' to me, is really not an option," Sanfelippo said. "So that's why I'm calling on the governor to help these cities out with some extra funding."

Roys said any major investments in public safety should go beyond just police hiring, pointing to neighboring Minnesota as an example of a state that jails fewer people and still has less violent crime. 2018 FBI data corroborated Roys's example.