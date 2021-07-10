Log rolling makes a return in Onalaska

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - The 13th annual Three Rivers Roleo took place on Saturday, with log rollers from all across the country taking part in the world class event.

Great River Landing was full of rollers and spectators alike during the all day tournament that featured several current and former world champion log rollers.

Local roller Livi Pappadopoulos took first place in the women's division in a tight match against Ellie Davenport. Davenport took the first two falls, and then Pappadopoulos came back with a streak of three falls.

Current world champ Anthony Polentini took on Tanner Hallett in the men's finals. Both men earning two falls, before Polentini won the match.