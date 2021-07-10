Midsummer Meltdown tournament brings hockey back

ONALASKA, WIS. (WXOW) - The Midsummer Meltdown girls hockey tournament was back on the ice this weekend.

8 teams from around the state played and it was all for the love of the game.

The tournament was put together to give athletes a chance to develop their game and be ready for the Fall season.

"The idea is to have fun and two, see what the upper classmen have retained and what they remember," said Onalaska head coach, Mark Thorn.

"(It) Also gives them a roadmap as to where their development needs to go come the fall and then the third is for our underclassmen to be welcomed to the hockey rink because the speed is gonna be a lot different, a lot faster and it's anticipated that they'll get lost out on the ice a few times, but that's ok, we anticipate that, it's a good learning opportunity," Thorn added.

Onalaska has 27 girls coming out for the team which is 10 more than last year. The first puck drop of the high school season will come this fall.