Munoz takes 1-shot lead in wide-open John Deere Classic

SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Sebastian Munoz takes a one-shot lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic. That’s not much of a margin at rain-softened TPC Deere Run. Munoz led by one shot over Brandon Hagy. Ten players were within three shots of the lead. The course has been vulnerable to low scoring and no one expects Sunday to be any different. Seven players within five shots of the lead have never won on the PGA Tour. That includes Hagy. He shot a 67 and will try to get a tour victory in his 93rd career starts.