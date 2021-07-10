‘nasa’ of Tomah launches first Squirrelfest

TOMAH, Wis. (WXOW) - The North American Squirrel Association or 'nasa' of Tomah held their inaugural Squirrelfest at Winnebago Park Saturday.

According to Dave Stutzman, nasa VP, "Their mission is to provide free outdoor activities to the disabled, elderly and veterans. And that encompasses just about anything you can think of doing outside." The organization sponsors many activities such as hunting, shooting, hiking, biking, skiing, and anything else to provide an outdoor experience.

Last month, the Squirrels held a grand opening for the All-Abilities Playground that's located in the Inclusive Park area of Butts Park. The quarter of a million dollar park showcases the playground plus an accessible pavilion and pontoon dock, all of which is a first for western Wisconsin.

The Squirrelfest event is a way for the group to say thanks and give back to the community. The fest's activities included a city-wide scavenger hunt, a Nut hunt, a dunk tank, a bounce house and free face painting and pontoon boat rides.

A mix of food and fun, attendees were also able to enjoy some gourmet pulled pork and a choice of beverages to include $1 beer.

This year's event hopes to become an annual tradition for nasa of Tomah, which is a branch of La Crosse's nasa. The non-profit group shared the workload as volunteers from La Crosse were also at Squirrelfest to lend a hand.

Next up for the Tomah squirrels, a bow hunt on August 14th will will be located at the Tomah Warrens Sportsman Alliance.

For more details or a schedule of upcoming events check out their websites at tomahsquirrels.org or nasasquirrel.org.