Onalaska stumps West Salem in legion baseball

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska hosted their annual legion baseball tournament this Saturday, and the final game featured the home team against West Salem.

West Salem's Brett McConkey got things started in the first inning with a hit that made Onalaska's second baseman jump for the ball. He missed, and it was enough to send one runner home for West Salem.

Onalaska swiftly responded with a great hit from Bryce Hoeft. He nailed it straight to right field, allowing two runners to cross home plate, tying the game up 2-2.

Then, in the third inning, Onalaska's Griffin Shultz nailed the ball into center field, gaining one more run for Onalaska. By the end of the inning, they lead 6-2.

That would be the final score of the game as the next four innings passed with no runs. Onalaska not only won the game, but they won the tournament as well.

Onalaska's Bryce Hoeft went 2 for 3. His teammate, Mason Manglitz, came in to pitch in the last inning and finished off the game.