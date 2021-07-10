South Dakota official: Fatal crash may have been suicide

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s attorney general is attempting to access any psychiatric or psychological records of the man he struck and killed along a highway. Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg alleges in court papers that the death may have been a suicide. Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges related to his driving when he struck and killed Joe Boever the night of Sept. 12. Investigators say Ravnsborg was distracted and swerved out of his lane on Highway 14 near Highmore. They say the 55-year-old Boever was walking on the shoulder with a flashlight. The motion quotes a family member who said Boever was depressed.