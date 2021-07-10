Spanish PM Sánchez remodels Cabinet to focus on economy

MADRID (AP) — Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has overhauled his Cabinet to form what he calls “the government of the recovery” following the coronavirus pandemic. Sánchez has led a coalition government formed by his Socialist Party and the anti-austerity United We Can party since January 2020. Sánchez left untouched the five ministers of United We Can and made all seven changes on the Socialist side of his Cabinet. The biggest change was the exit of Carmen Calvo, Sánchez’s right hand as the top-ranked deputy prime minister. Economy Minister Nadia Calviño was elevated to take her place.