Survivors of Bosnia massacre grapple with horrors, deniers

SREBRENICA, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — It’s been 26 since the only episode of Bosnia’s 1992-95 war to be legally defined as genocide. And survivors of the July 1995 Srebrenica massacre continue to grapple with the horrors they endured while also confronting increasingly aggressive downplaying and even denial of their ordeal. Some are only now speaking out about what they witnessed amid the slaughter by Bosnian Serbs of over 8,000 mostly Muslim men and boys. A 47-year-old woman who fled Srebrenica after being sexually abused in July 1995 has returned to live there. But she says she is still afraid to walk through the town because she never knows if the people she encounters are genocide deniers or participants.