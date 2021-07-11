2 suspected IS-linked militants killed in central Indonesia

PALU, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian security forces say they have killed two suspected militants with ties to the Islamic State group and who are believed to be connected to the killing of Christian farmers. A senior commander said the joint military and police unit conducted a pre-dawn raid Sunday against a militant camp in a densely forested area of Central Sulawesi province. Three other militants escaped the firefight into the jungle. They’re believed to be members of the East Indonesia Mujahideen network, which has claimed responsibility for several killings of police and Christians. Security operations in Central Sulawesi targeting the group have intensified in recent months.