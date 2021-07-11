Beautiful Weather To End The Weekend

Sunday Forecast

We wrap up the weekend with mostly sunny skies with warm temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Clouds will be on the increase tonight as temperatures fall into the 50s.

Dry Start to the Week

Nice weather on tap as we go into Monday with partly cloudy skies and temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Mostly sunny skies on Tuesday will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

Unsettled Weather Returns Mid-Week

Our next weather maker will be on Wednesday as a trough moves in from the north. A warm front in Iowa will be lifting northward. As a result, scattered thunderstorms are possible as we get into the afternoon hours. Depending on where that front sets up will determine if we see any strong thunderstorms. We will definitely keep an eye on this setup over the next few days as it evolves. We could also be looking at heavy rainfall Wednesday night. In addition, high temperatures will be on the increase into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weed counts are low Monday and Tuesday. Mold counts will be high both days.

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt