Catfish Days Parade returns to the streets of Trempealeau

TREMPEALEAU, Wis. (WXOW) - Floats, fire trucks, and plenty of fun found their way through Trempealeau at the Catfish Days Grand Parade.

This annual event returned this year after being cancelled last year due to COVID-19. Hundreds of excited parade-goers lined the residential streets to get a piece of the action.

All sorts of local businesses, political parties, clubs, and floats from other fests made their way down the parade route. Kids collected candy tossed from floats. Water guns splashed the crowd to keep things cool in the summer heat. Of course, there were visits from all the local fest royalty, and appearances of the Trempealeau police and fire departments, as well as the Trempealeau Lions club, who put on the event.

The parade marked the end of Catfish Days, but in Wisconsin, there is always another fest right around the corner.