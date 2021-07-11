Goolagong Cawley saw champion potential in Barty years ago

BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Evonne Goolagong Cawley stayed up well past her usual bedtime on Saturday night. Not that she minded being tired when she woke up all-too-early on Sunday morning: her friend and protege Ash Barty was the new Wimbledon singles champion. Barty completed a 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-3 win over Karolina Pliskova at the All England Club. It was just past 1 a.m. Sunday in Australia when Goolagong Cawley and her husband, Roger Cawley, may have woken up the neighbors with their noisy reaction at their home north of Brisbane. “It was very emotional for me to be watching Ash,” Goolagong Cawley said.