Historic Warsaw store, seeking rebirth, hit by pandemic

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Jablkowski Brothers Department Store was once the biggest of its kind in eastern Europe. It was a Warsaw institution that revolutionized shopping and brought goods to a modernizing society in the early 20th century. But the business was forced into bankruptcy by the communist regime that took power after World War II. Communism fell in 1989 and the Jablkowski family heirs began what would be a 20-year struggle to regain its former properties. They were about to make a comeback on the Warsaw business scene when the pandemic hit. That threw new uncertainty into a family business that has had a history of hardship.