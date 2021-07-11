Increasing Clouds and Rain Chances

This Weekend…

We wrap up the weekend with clouds on the increase in addition to rain showers. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

Unsettled next week…

Scattered thunderstorms are possible throughout all of next week. Our probability of rain will be greatest on Wednesday. Along with the wet weather temperatures will be on the increase into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week.

Pollen Forecast…

Grass and weed counts are low today and Monday. Mold counts will be high both days.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt