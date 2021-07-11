Italy explodes in joy after winning European soccer title

ROME (AP) — Italians celebrated the European Championship soccer title as a new beginning not only for their youthful national team but for a country that’s been yearning to return to normalcy after being hit hard and long by the coronavirus pandemic. A cacophony of honking cars, fireworks and singing fans filled the night in Rome as thousands took to the streets to celebrate Italy’s win over England. Fabrizio Galliano watched the match on a big screen in downtown Rome and says the win is a tonic after such a difficult time. The 29-year-old from Naples says, “to finally be able to feel that joy that we’ve been missing, it goes beyond sports.”