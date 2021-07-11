Jazz in the Park is back at Riverside

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Jazz Orchestra returned to the stage on Sunday after 621 days without an in-person concert.

The concert was a part of their Jazz in the Park series, which includes four concerts at Riverside Park.

Greg Balfany said it is great to be back playing in front of people again. He said it was tiring playing for so many online concerts during the pandemic, that it makes Jazz in the Park so much sweeter. The weather was lovely as well, Greg added, "If you want it to rain, just schedule the La Crosse Jazz Orchestra."

The concert featured several classic jazz tunes, opening with "Summer Wind." Also featured was local jazz singer Lexie Lakmann. The singer is a two-time recipient of Downbeat magazine's "Outstanding College Vocalist Award." Lakmann comes from a family of musicians, both of her parents play and teach music in the La Crosse area. She returned to her hometown after finishing her degree in music at Stevens Point. She sang on a few tunes with the jazz orchestra, getting the crowd in the dancing mood with songs like "The Way You Look Tonight" and Ella Fitzgerald's "Cheek to Cheek."

Jazz in the Park will continue for the next three weeks with concerts every Sunday at 7pm at Riverside Park, with more guest musicians each week.