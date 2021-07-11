Kitten survives being tossed into the Mississippi River

CASSVILLE (WKOW) — While fishing on the night of July 5th, Laura Walker caught something quite unexpected.

“I was fishing and there was a man that I thought at first he threw a rock in the water,” Walker said. “I turned around and there was a little kitten swimming at me. I was just freaking out.”

Laura’s mom, Kandy Krohn, said her daughter was overcome at that sight when she realized it was a baby cat in the water.

“Laura was completely frantic, saying that somebody threw a kitten into the water,” Krohn said. “Within two minutes, we were here at Riverside Park with a towel and there he was, he was just soaked.”

But there was something wrong with the kitten.

“I didn’t notice until I brought him home that its legs were a bit limp,” said Walker.

Fin showing signs of improvement

Laura and her mom Kandy said they rushed the injured kitten to a veterinarian and were given some hope.

“They showed us the x-rays and he has fractures,” Krohn said. “They did not say he’s paralyzed.”

“He’s doing way better,” Walker added. “He’s starting to walk on his toes instead of dragging his legs. So it’s a really good sign.”

Walker and Krohn said they are keeping the kitten and have even given him a name – Fin.

“Since he was just a strong swimmer against the Mississippi current, I just decided to name him accordingly,” Walker said.

Fin survived the Mighty Mississippi despite having been tossed off a hill into a part of the river with lots of large jagged rocks.

Mother and daughter said that makes them think there’s only one word to describe Fin -‘miracle.’ They added it was a fitting name, right down to the “M” on his forehead.

Krohn said the ‘M’ across Fin’s forehead is a sign that he’s a miracle

“Fin wasn’t meant to die,” Krohn said. “He was meant to thrive. I guess it’s a lesson. Don’t throw something with a beating heart away.”

Grant County Sheriff Nate Dreckman announced Saturday investigators made an arrest in the case. Dreckman said investigators took 19-year old Brandon Klein into custody; they allege Klein told them he threw the kitten in the river because he thought its back legs were paralyzed.

Dreckman added the sheriff’s department has referred Klein to the district attorney’s office on a charge of mistreatment of animals, which on the first offense is punishable by a fine up to $500.

Fin has his own webpage called For The Love of Fin, to follow his recovery and to learn how to help. Krohn and Walker said anyone seeking to make a donation can mail gifts and assistance to P.O. Box 664, Cassville, WI 53806.