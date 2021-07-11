Suns unsure of Craig’s status for Game 3 due to knee injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams says reserve forward Torrey Craig’s status for Sunday’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals is uncertain.

Craig hurt his right knee during a collision with a driving Giannis Antetokounmpo in the third quarter of the Suns’ 118-108 Game 2 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday. Phoenix already is playing without reserve forward Dario Saric due to a torn right anterior cruciate ligament. Saric got hurt in the first quarter of Game 1. Craig’s injury isn’t as severe. The Suns own a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series.