Yellen: US regulators to assess risk posed by climate change

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says she will lead an effort by top U.S. regulators to assess the potential risk that climate change poses to America’s financial system. The regulatory assessment is part of a wide-ranging initiative the Biden administration is launching to combat climate change. Yellen says the review will examine whether banks and other lending institutions are properly assessing the risks posed by climate change on financial stability. The review will be conducted by the Financial Stability Oversight Council, which Yellen chairs. She announced the review Sunday in remarks prepared for the Venice International Conference on Climate.