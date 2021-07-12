6 dead in South Africa riots over jailing of ex-leader Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Police say six people are dead and 219 have been arrested amid escalating violence during rioting that broke out following the imprisonment of South Africa’s former President Jacob Zuma. The South African National Defense Force said on Monday that soldiers will be deployed to help police quell the violence. Police said shops and businesses have been looted and vandalized. Traffic has been disrupted by rioters barricading major roads with burning tires and trucks while cars have been attacked. The violence started last week after Zuma began serving a 15-month sentence for contempt of court.