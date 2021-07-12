Afghan vet: ‘What have we ended up with at the end of it?’

U.S. veterans of the Afghanistan War have mixed feelings as America’s longest war winds down. For 36-year-old Andrew Brennan, it’s the days the painful memories subside that bother him. The former Army captain lost a close friend when his Chinook helicopter was shot down in 2011. He believes it was a senseless war. Oklahoma National Guard Sgt. Eran Harrill says he thinks Americans did some good in Afghanistan. But he says it’s up to others to decide if the war was worth the loss of life. Thirty-eight-year-old Marine veteran Jennifer Brofer says she also isn’t sure whether the war was worth it, but she does feel that it’s time for troops to come home.