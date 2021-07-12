American Duchess to stop at Riverside Park Levy

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW)- After being away from the Upper Mississippi River for over a year, the American Duchess is set to tie up at the Riverside Park Levy this weekend.

The boat, only one of four vessels operated by American Queen Steamboat Company (AQSC) of New Albany, Indiana, is scheduled to arrive on July 17 at around 11:00 a.m.

According to officials, the boutique-styled boat aims to highlight the grandeur that has made traveling on the Mississippi River such a cherished tradition over the past two centuries.

According to American Queen Steamboat Company Spokesperson Michael Hicks, areas like La Crosse help make trips on the Duchess so unique.

"Discovering communities like La Crosse, steeped in history and tradition connected to the river, are what make our river cruises so appealing to guests seeking uniquely American river experiences," said Hicks.

According to officials, up to 166 guests can climb aboard the riverboat, which offers dining, various boat decks, and other amenities for passengers to enjoy.

The Duchess features some of the largest accommodations on the river, with rooms ranging from 150-630 square feet. Additionally, guests can also stay in the boat's unique loft-styled rooms.

The American Duchess plans to return to Riverside Park on July 23 and 30, visiting from around 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For further information about the American Duchess, visit the AQSC website.