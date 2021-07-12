Annual Apple Fest celebration to return

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW)- Apple Fest is set to return to La Crescent this weekend, after being canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The celebration will kick off July 16 and run through the weekend until July 19. According to officials, this year's Apple Fest features live music each day, Thursday through Sunday.

In addition, attendees can also enjoy the fest's carnival, grand parade, and even take part in a scenic 5K walk. Apple Fest president Meghan Schossow stated that as of right now, there will be no capacity restrictions at the festivities.

A full schedule of the weekend's events can be found on Apple Fest's website. Schossow said the organization is extremely excited to be able to host Apple Fest once again.

"We're so excited to get back out and see people," said Schossow. "We're pumped to have people back in La Crescent."

She encouraged community members to not only come out and celebrate at Apple Fest this weekend, but to also help out as a volunteer. Schossow said residents can lend a hand by taking tickets as people enter the festival, serve as a bartender, and more.

Additionally, she stated individuals are always welcome to join the Apple Fest board. For more information on how you can sign up as a volunteer, or details on becoming a board member, visit Apple Fest's website.