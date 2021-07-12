Back to summer-like temperatures

The summer sunshine made a grand appearance yesterday. Therefore, this helped to quickly bring the temperatures back to a summer-like feel. These summer conditions will stick around for much of the week.

Today and tomorrow will be quieter days with that beautiful summer sunshine. However, today will include a few clouds into the afternoon. Then high temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s.

The dew points will be on a very gradual return to stickier conditions. By tomorrow, dew points will near the mid-60s. This moisture will fuel the chance for rainfall.

Thunderstorms with the possibility of severe weather become likely Wednesday. At the moment a level 2 out of 5 risk is in place for the entire Coulee Region. Straight-line winds, damaging winds and brief downpours are the highest severe weather threats. After that, showers and thunderstorms will linger into Thursday as the low pressure exits. Additional details on the evolvement of this storm to come over the next 48 hours.

As dew points sit in the upper 60s on Wednesday the humidity will settle in. Then high temperatures to round off the week will be into the mid-80s with plenty of sunshine.

Enjoy the nice weather!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett