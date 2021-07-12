College professor biking across U.S. for public schools

(WXOW) - A college professor has set his sights on a major goal this summer.

He plans to ride his bicycle from coast to coast. Chris Willis currently teaches at Bowling Green State University. He's taking the summer to bike the country while raising funds for public schools.

Willis plans to stop in 51 different communities. Once he completes his trip, he will write a check for each of the public school systems he stops at during the adventure.

On Thursday, the college professor made his way to La Crosse. He spent Friday resting, exploring the city, and learning more about the School District of La Crosse.

Willis says his entire life has been spent in the public school system. From kindergarten to his current role, the educator wants to not only chase his dream but also give back to the education that made him who he is.

Willis is self-funding the trip. All donations will go directly to the schools. So far, he's raised over $9,000. You can learn more and track his trip right here: Pedal for Public Schools | Facebook