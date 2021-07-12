Court tosses lawsuit over articles on lawyer’s neo-Nazi ties

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the dismissal of a lawsuit in which a Baltimore attorney accused the Southern Poverty Law Center of defaming him in articles highlighting his ties to a neo-Nazi group. A three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday unanimously rejected Glen K. Allen’s claim that his membership in the National Alliance wasn’t a matter of public concern. The panel noted that Allen was involved in a white supremacist organization while he was defending the city of Baltimore against a lawsuit brought by a Black man who claimed he was wrongfully convicted of murder and spent 19 years in prison.