Deputy helps hoof wayward cows home along Michigan road

MASON, Mich. (AP) — A sheriff’s deputy hoofed it for 3 miles along a two-lane Michigan road to help guide eight wayward cows back to a farm. WLNS-TV reports that the Ingham County sheriff’s office transport unit responded Friday to a report of cattle blocking a road near Mason. The deputy and two other men spent about two hours rounding up and herding the bovine back home. The trek was recorded by a dashcam in a sheriff’s office vehicle. The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that the effort was “all in a day’s work.” 

Associated Press

