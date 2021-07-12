Drake Bell faces sentencing on child endangerment charge

CLEVELAND (AP) — Former Nickelodeon television star Jared “Drake” Bell is scheduled to be sentenced Monday in Cleveland to charges relating to a teen whom he met online and who attended one of his concerts in 2017 when she was 15. The 34-year-old Bell, of West Hollywood, California, pleaded guilty last month to a felony county of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles. His sentencing range is probation to two years in prison. The girl contacted Toronto police about Bell in 2018. The allegations were forward to Cleveland police for an investigation.