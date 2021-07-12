Evers reports raising $5 million over first 6 months of 2021

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’ reelection campaign reports that the Democratic incumbent raised $5 million through the first six months of the year and has more than $7 million cash on hand ahead of his bid for a second term. Evers officially announced his reelection plans a month ago, but he’s been raising money for months ahead of the 2022 campaign. His campaign announced the numbers Monday ahead of a filing deadline all candidates face on Thursday. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, and lobbyist Bill McCoshen, are among the Republicans expected to announce soon their plans to run against Evers.