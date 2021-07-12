Ex-judge: EU law mission in Kosovo holds anti-Albanian bias

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A former British judge is accusing the European Union’s legal watchdog in Kosovo of political meddling in many trials aimed at subverting Kosovar Albanians. Malcolm Simmons made the accusations against the EU’s Rule of Law Mission in Kosovo, or EULEX, during a digital call on Monday with Kosovar lawmakers. Simmons resigned from EULEX four years ago and has since accused the organization of “trying to bring down part of the Kosovar political class.” EULEX dismissed Simmons’ remarks as “a collection of ill-conceived and unsubstantiated conjectures, untruths and personal opinions,” trying to discredit the mission.