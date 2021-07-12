Former NFL player announces bid for Senate seat in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Former NFL player Jake Bequette says he’s challenging Arkansas Sen. John Boozman in next year’s Republican primary. Bequette on Monday launched his bid with an online video touting his football and military background. Bequette is an Army veteran who also played for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Boozman was first elected to the Senate in 2010 and won reelection in 2016. He already faced a crowded primary. He has the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. In April, he reported having more than $1.1 million in the bank for his reelection bid.