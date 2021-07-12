LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - After a year off due to the pandemic, Freedom Honor Flights will resume this fall with two scheduled flights. The first flight from La Crosse will be on September 11th, 2021, and the second flight on October 9th, 2021.

Freedom Honor Flights started in 2008 with a mission of flying World War Two veterans to Washington D.C to see the memorials built in their honor. Since the first flight in 2008, over 2,000 veterans have flown to the nation's capital from La Crosse.

"2020 was a tough year so the ability to take our veterans out and really honor them the way we have in the past, it means a lot to us and we know it's going to mean a lot to them as well," said Freedom Honor Flight Board President, Ryan Clark.

Requirements have been established by Honor Flight Network that all participating hubs around the United States must follow. This is to assure that all participants, Veterans, guardians, and volunteers are kept as safe as possible against exposure to COVID-19 while participating in visits to the Washington D.C. area.

All participants, Veterans, guardians, and volunteers that have direct contact with flight participants must have been fully immunized against COVID-19.

Current FAA and CDC requirements state that appropriate facemasks will be worn by all, regardless of immunization status when in the following situations:

a. When in airports

b. While onboard the airplane

c. While onboard the bus traveling between the airport and the various memorials

d. When required by specific memorials or locations visited

For more information, Ryan Clark can be reached at ryan.clark31@gmail.com.