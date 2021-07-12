Impact group picks up volunteer slack at community garden

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Hunger Task Force is looking for more volunteers to help maintain the Kane Street Community Garden.

Garden Coordinator Todd Huffman said it's a lot of work to plant, weed, mulch and harvest fresh food at the North Side garden.

"This is everyone's garden," Huffman said. "Last year we virtually asked the groups to not come. You know it wasn't allowed with the health care rules."

He said they need more groups to volunteer for upkeep.

"There are always weeds, weeds in every direction, so we've never once caught up on the weeding so there's always work for groups," Huffman said.

Aquinas High School students who wanted to help improve the community showed up to help on Monday.

"It means a lot to me," Aquinas senior and IMPACT volunteer Andrew Horman said. "It just feels good to help people…. I enjoy doing it with my friends."

The Hunger Task Force of La Crosse harvests and hands out fresh food from 3-5 p.m. on Mondays and Fridays.

The group said they produce an average of 30,000 pounds of organic produce every year.