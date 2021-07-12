Israeli president, Turkey’s Erdogan talk in sign of thaw

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s newly inaugurated president has spoken with his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, in a sign of a possible thaw after years of frosty relations between the two countries. President Isaac Herzog’s office said in a statement Monday that the two leaders emphasized “that Israel-Turkey relations are of great significance for security and stability in the eastern Mediterranean.” The two countries were once close allies, but relations have soured in recent years.