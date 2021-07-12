La Crescent takes down Lewiston in legion playoff battle

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WXOW) - In the first round of American Legion Baseball Playoffs for Southeast Minnesota's Division 2 , La Crescent hosted Lewiston.

Lewiston got the ball rolling in the second inning with a hit from Matt Shell. It collided with the glove of the La Crescent right fielder, but he dropped it, and Lewiston got one runner home.

After four scoreless innings for La Crescent, Jack Welch started things off. He sailed one nicely into center field, sending one runner home, tying the game at one. They did not stop there, with two more runs coming in the fifth inning, La Crescent ended the inning with a lead of 3-1.

Sam Bronk of Lewiston was not willing to end it there. In the sixth, he sent the ball over the head of the second baseman to get one more for Lewiston, lowering La Crescent's lead to just one run.

Get the latest local sports scores and coverage here.

La Crescent did not let Lewiston stay close for long. Mason Bills hit a gorgeous line drive right over first base, and it sent two home. The La Crescent bench goes wild.

With a final out at first base in the seventh, La Crescent takes the game, and the players rush out of the dugout. The final score was 5-2. La Crescent moves on to the next round of the playoffs, taking on number one seed, Plainview on July 14th.

La Crescent's Braden Abnet pitched all seven innings, only allowing two runs from Lewiston.