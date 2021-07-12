Left-leaning groups pressure Schumer to act on voting bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dozens of left-leaning organizations are asking Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to schedule a new vote this month on Democrats’ sweeping voting and elections bill. The measure is a top priority for the party, but last month Republicans blocked it from debate. In a letter sent to the New York Democrat on Monday, the groups urged him to once again bring the bill to the Senate floor. But this time, they are asking Senate Democrats to weaken filibuster rules, which require 60 votes to advance most legislation. They want Democrats to push the measure through on a party-line basis.