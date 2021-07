STODDARD, Wis. (WXOW) - Coon Creek, Shelby, and Genoa fire crews responded to a house fire on Old Highway 35, south of La Crosse.

Crews responded to the fire early this afternoon, around Noon. WXOW arrived at the scene minutes before 1 p.m. Upon arrival, crews were continuing interior suppression. Exterior damage appeared minimal.

Information, such as cause of fire and potential injuries, will release later.