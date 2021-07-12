Man dies after driver strikes cyclists in Arizona race

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a cyclist has died after he was struck by an Arizona driver who plowed his pickup truck into a group of people participating in a bike race. An Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesman said Monday that a 58-year-old man died of his injuries Saturday. Thirty-six-year-old Shawn Michael Chock was indicted last week on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges. The Navajo County attorney’s office said that more charges are expected to be filed in the wake of the cyclist’s death. Authorities say seven bicyclists were injured June 19 when Chock sped into a crowd gathered for an annual race in the mountain city of Show Low. An attorney representing Chock did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.