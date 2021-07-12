Milwaukee Bucks merchandise is still in stock, but sales spike with each win

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Milwaukee Bucks apparel is in stock but running low at Pro Image Sports in Valley View Mall.

Store manager Ryan Stephenson said since the series started, even with two losses, the latest win sparked a sales spike in retro jerseys, t-shirts and other Bucks merchandise.

Stephenson predicted they could sell out if the bucks win the NBA championship.

"Without a doubt," Stephenson said. "A lot of 'what if orders' if they end up winning the series we will get stuff two days after the final game is played and that merchandise will not last long."

The more wins the Bucks get in the finals against the Suns, the more gear they'll order.

Stephenson said when it comes to the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers jerseys, that merchandise is not doing as well as it usually does.

He said he's confident Rodgers will return and sales will be back up by training camp at the end of July.