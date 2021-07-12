Notable sedition, treason cases in American history

CHICAGO (AP) — Sedition and treason cases have been rare in U.S. history. But after Trump supporters stormed Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, many described their behavior as seditious, even treasonous. The U.S. government has convicted fewer than 12 Americans for treason. Former Vice President Aaron Burr was tried in 1807 for treason, but jurors acquitted him. The only American charged with treason since the World II era was alleged al-Qaida member Adam Gadahn in 2006. He was killed in a drone strike before getting to trial.