Records: Iowa troopers going to border at ‘no cost to Texas’

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Agreements between Iowa and Texas show Iowa is donating the use of state troopers and their equipment at “no cost to Texas” to fight crime along the U.S. border with Mexico. Despite that language, a spokesman for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says there still is a chance Texas could eventually pick up the costs after the mission concludes. The agreements show Iowa troopers, tactical officers, command staff and an investigator will be part of the deployment. Iowa officials have said previously they expect to send 25 to 30 officers from the Iowa Department of Public Safety for a two-week mission this month. The agreements show Texas and Arizona asked other states to “absorb the associated costs with this mission” for the good of the country.