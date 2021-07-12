Remains identified as husband of missing Wisconsin couple

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say human remains that were discovered during a search for a missing Wisconsin couple are those of the husband. The Dane County Medical Examiner said Monday that the remains found Thursday night in the town of Cottage Grove are those of Bart Halderson, of Windsor. The cause of death was listed as “homicidal violence including firearm injury.” The Dane County District Attorney’s office says the couple’s 23-year-old son, Chandler Halderson, will likely be charged in his death. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Halderson reported his parents missing on Wednesday and was arrested Thursday on a charge of providing false information to investigators. His mother, Krista Halderson, remains missing.