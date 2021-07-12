Skip to Content

Renowned Oklahoma fiddler Byron Berline dies at 77

National news from the Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Byron Berline, a renowned fiddler and owner of a popular Oklahoma instrument shop, has died. Berline was 77. Bette Berline, Byron’s wife, confirmed his death to The Associated Press on Monday. She says he was hospitalized after suffering a stroke and that over the weekend his “lungs gave up and so did his heart.” He died Saturday. A three-time National Fiddle Champion, Berline grew up in Grant County along the Oklahoma-Kansas state line and worked with music greats like Vince Gill, Bob Dylan, Elton John and the Rolling Stones.

Associated Press

