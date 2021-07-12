St. Paul woman sues over alleged injury during Floyd protest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A St. Paul woman who says she was shot in the face with a projectile while protesting peacefully outside a Minneapolis police precinct after the killing of George Floyd has filed a federal lawsuit. Ana Marie Gelhaye says the shooting caused permanent injury to her eye. The suit alleges that police violated her constitutional rights, including First Amendment protections. The Star Tribune reports that medical professionals say Gelhaye suffered iris and retinal trauma and other permanent damage, incurring expensive medical bills. The Minneapolis city attorney declined to comment on the suit.