Student charged with putting Hitler quote in school yearbook

GLASTONBURY, Conn. (AP) — An 18-year-old has been charged with computer crimes after police say he hacked into a database and put a quote from Adolf Hitler into a Connecticut high school yearbook. The teen was a student at Glastonbury high school, where the quote appeared in May beneath the photo of an unsuspecting classmate. Police say the same student also was responsible for another unauthorized yearbook entry, which referenced one of the Boston Marathon bombers and drug use. The teen, who was previously barred from attending his graduation ceremony, faces two counts of third-degree computer crime and is due in court next month.