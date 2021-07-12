Sunny and Warm To Kick Off The Week

Today

High pressure has been in place today allowing for mostly sunny skies and temperatures rising into the upper 70s to lower 80s. Patchy fog will be possible on Tuesday morning. When fog is present drive slow and have your low beams on. The fog will dissipate later in the morning leaving Mostly sunny skies which will allow for temperatures to rise into the mid to upper 80s by the afternoon.

Unsettled Weather Returns Mid-Week

Our next weather maker will be on Wednesday as a trough moves in from the north. A warm front will be lifting northward into Minnesota and Wisconsin. This will be the trigger for scattered thunderstorms are possible as we get into the afternoon and evening hours. The SPC has issued a Level 2 Slight risk for severe weather in the Coulee Region. Threats include heavy rainfall, damaging winds, large hail, and isolated thunderstorms. Thursday brings additional chances for rain and thunderstorms as the warm front remains in the area. The rest of the week brings slight chances for rain showers. In addition, high temperatures will be on the increase into the middle to upper 80s by the end of the week.

Pollen Forecast

Grass and weed counts are low Tuesday and Wednesday. Mold counts will be high both days.

