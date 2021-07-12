Suns’ Booker seeks to bounce back from Game 3 struggles

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Devin Booker’s impressive postseason run has hit one of its first real speed bumps. Now the focus is on the Phoenix Suns guard will be how he responds in his NBA postseason after struggling offensively in Game 3 of the finals. He finished with just 10 points in the Bucks 120-100 win on Sunday night. That performance came after Booker scored 27 points in Game 1 and 31 in Game 2 to help Phoenix take a 2-0 series edge. This is the first time Booker scored below 15 points in 19 playoff games. The Suns expect him to bounce back in Wednesday night’s Game 4.